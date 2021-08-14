Builder lured by woman through social media, robbed of Rs 80,000 by her aides: Police

A 31-year-old builder from Panvel was allegedly lured by a woman via a social media platform, who asked him to come to Pune to meet her, and then had a physical relationship with him. Later, he was allegedly robbed of Rs 80,000 by her accomplices.

According to the police complaint filed by the builder, the woman interacted with him on social media and called him for a meeting in Pune. The builder came to Pune and had a physical relationship with the woman.

Later, when the builder was going back home in his car, three unidentified men intercepted him at Yewalewadi in Kondhwa area around 3.30 pm on August 7. They allegedly threatened to lodge a police complaint against him for “raping” the woman and demanded money from him.

They also forced him to write on a piece of paper that if he failed to pay the money, he would have to marry the woman. They allegedly took the complainant’s signature and thumb impression on this paper.

Police said the trio allegedly robbed the builder of Rs 50,000 in cash, and also made him withdraw Rs 30,000 from an ATM. They later escaped with the money. After the builder reached home, the men continued to call him and demand more money.

So, he approached the Kondhwa police station and lodged an FIR against them on Friday. Police have booked the woman and her three accomplices in this case under sections 341, 394, 388, 506 and 323 of the Indian Penal Code.

Police Sub-Inspector Chaitali Gapat, the investigating officer, said, “The complainant is a builder. We have initiated a probe into the matter. No arrests have been made yet. Search is on for the accused.”