Builder held for murder of man in relationship with his daughter

A 21-year-old man was shot dead allegedly because of his relationship with a builder’s daughter at Shahu Vasahat in Parvati area on Sunday, Pune City Police said.

Police have identified the deceased as Amit Milind Sarode (21), a resident of Janata Vasahat in Parvati area. Following a complaint of murder lodged at Dattawadi police station by Sarode’s friend Saurabh Mohol, the builder, Yashwant Kamble, and two others Adarsh Madhukar Nanavare (23) and Bomblya alias Abhijit Kale (22), were arrested within 24 hours of the incident.

As per the press release issued by the Pune City Police on Wednesday, Sarode was in a relationship with Kamble’s daughter. “Kamble was against this relationship, so he hired Nanavare and Kale for eliminating Sarode,” the release stated.

The duo then allegedly attacked Sarode, who worked as a private car driver, with sharp weapons near Dandekar bridge around 10.45 pm on Sunday. Then one of them allegedly opened fire at Sarode, causing his death, police said.

Senior Police Inspector Devidas Ghevare said that all three accused were on Tuesday produced before a court, which remanded them to police custody for three days.

