‘Budget will strengthen economic resilience amid geopolitical uncertainty’

Bharat Forge CMD Baba Kalyani said Union Budget 2026 sends a strong signal of stability and confidence to investors through its focus on manufacturing, defence and infrastructure. (File Photo)

Chairman and Managing Director of Pune headquartered Bharat Forge Baba Kalyani Sunday said that Union Budget 2026 strikes a careful balance between macroeconomic stability and sustained investment-led growth.

A statement issued from Bharat Forge quoted Kalyani as saying, “The Union Budget 2026 reflects the hallmark of Prime Minister Modi’s stable, strong and visionary leadership, anchored in policy continuity, fiscal discipline and a clear focus on building long-term national capabilities. I congratulate the Finance Minister on her ninth successive Budget, which strikes a careful balance between macroeconomic stability and sustained investment-led growth. The articulation of a multi-pronged growth framework and the three kartavyas reinforces the commitment to building a competitive, inclusive and future-ready economy.”