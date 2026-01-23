Increases budget by Rs 5 crore: Pune civic body to speed up widening of old Mumbai-Pune highway

The old road is a hub of connectivity between Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad and is the road that provides access to vehicles going towards Mumbai. (File Photo)

To ensure smooth flow of traffic on the busy road, the Pune civic body has decided to complete the widening of the old Mumbai-Pune highway by spending an additional Rs five crore required for the proposed work.

The old Mumbai-Pune road from Shivajinagar passes through the area of Kirkee Cantonment Board (KCB) and provides connectivity to Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) via Rajiv Gandhi Bridge on Mula river. The old Mumbai-Pune highway continues to witness heavy traffic despite alternate roads via Aundh and Baner being developed by the administration.

