Union Budget: Pimpri-Chinchwad MSME units seek regulatory body to fix prices of iron, steel

Ahead of the Union Budget, the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Pimpri Chinchwad have demanded a regulatory board for fixing the prices of iron and steel, and a correction in the interest rate for the sector. Sandeep Belsare, the president of Pimpri Chinchwad Small and Medium Scale Industries Association, told indianexpress.com that the sector has been given a raw deal by successive governments despite being the largest employment generator in the region.

More than 11,000-15,000 units in the industrial areas of Pimpri Chinchwad, Bhosari and Chakan provide employment to 5-6 lakh people. The units act as the vendors and sub-vendors for the major automobile companies in the district. The Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown resulted in the complete closure of the MSMEs for two months. While their incomes had come down to zero, the units had to service their loans.

Belsare talked about repeated losses and financial stress which they had to go through. Many of the units had seen their balance sheets go in red as post the lockdown, prices of raw materials and labour had zoomed. “We were given a loan-linked package but if the banks refuse to give us a loan, how would the package help?” he said.

As the Union Budget nears, Belsare said the first expectation from Nirmala Sitharaman is a revision in interest rates. “We want at least 1 per cent reduction in the interest rates at which banks lend us capital,” he said. Notably, the semi-conductor chip shortage has hit the sector in Pimpri Chinchwad hard as most of the units are involved in the automobile sector. “Instead of loan-linked packages, we need a one-time booster package to get over the financial stress,” he said.

The industry has also been asking for a skill-development centre in the area. Another important demand is the simplification of GST rules. “We are charged in case the companies we deal with do not pay their tax; thus, we end up paying the tax twice. This should be looked into,” he said.

Signing off, Belsare said the international airport should be brought back to Khed, Rajgurunagar.