Budget must ensure stability in capital gains tax: stock market expert

As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman prepares to present the Union Budget 2026 on Sunday, February 1, the Indian stock market is bracing for a high-stakes session. This marks only the second time in history that the markets will remain open on a Sunday to process the fiscal roadmap, said market experts.

The 2026 Union Budget arrives at a critical juncture. While India remains a global growth outlier, the domestic market is currently navigating a period of “selective optimism.” Analysts suggest that this budget will mark a structural shift—moving away from broad-based consumption triggers toward a production-led “Build India” agenda.

“To attract FIIs, the Budget must ensure fiscal discipline, tax stability, and policy continuity. Currency stability and strong corporate earnings growth will be key drivers. Global investors seek predictability — and India has the opportunity to position itself as the most stable emerging market destination,” said Gaurav Bora, stock market expert from Pimpri-Chinchwad.