In Budget, industrial sector seeks focus on modernisation, innovation, skilled manpower and job creation

Sandeep Belsare, president, Pimpri Chinchwad Small Industries Association, said, they hope their long pending demand for a simplified process of GST registration and cancellation would be met this budget. (Credits: Unsplash)

The industrial sector, especially the small scale industries (SSIs) have high expectations from this year’s budget. They hope the budget will lay focus on modernisation, skilled manpower and job creation.

Abhay Bhor, president, Forum of Small Scale Industries Association, Maharashtra State, said, “In the upcoming financial budget, it is absolutely essential to prioritise modernization, innovation, and job creation within India’s industrial sector. Focus must be placed on strengthening the fundamental needs of industries, such as skilled manpower, subsidies for robots and technology-based machinery, as well as the main roads and logistics networks connecting industrial zones.”

Bhor said it was crucial to create opportunities for new startups to enter the railway and government supply systems. “Regarding women entrepreneurs, although skill development centres, MUDRA loans, and other schemes exist, many women are unable to benefit from them. Therefore, it is expected that these schemes be made more accessible, efficient, and widely operational.”