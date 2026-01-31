In Budget, industrial sector seeks focus on modernisation, innovation, skilled manpower and job creation

By: Express News Service
4 min readPuneJan 31, 2026 10:20 PM IST
Sandeep Belsare, president, Pimpri Chinchwad Small Industries Association, said, they hope their long pending demand for a simplified process of GST registration and cancellation would be met this budget.
The industrial sector, especially the small scale industries (SSIs) have high expectations from this year’s budget. They hope the budget will lay focus on modernisation, skilled manpower and job creation.

Abhay Bhor, president, Forum of Small Scale Industries Association, Maharashtra State, said, “In the upcoming financial budget, it is absolutely essential to prioritise modernization, innovation, and job creation within India’s industrial sector. Focus must be placed on strengthening the fundamental needs of industries, such as skilled manpower, subsidies for robots and technology-based machinery, as well as the main roads and logistics networks connecting industrial zones.”

Bhor said it was crucial to create opportunities for new startups to enter the railway and government supply systems. “Regarding women entrepreneurs, although skill development centres, MUDRA loans, and other schemes exist, many women are unable to benefit from them. Therefore, it is expected that these schemes be made more accessible, efficient, and widely operational.”

Bhor said if GST returns are processed faster, industries will receive timely returns on their investments, which can then be utilised for further growth.

“Setting up export facilitation centres for rural industries, reconsidering and reducing electricity rates in Maharashtra, and implementing schemes that provide ease of business to small-scale industries will surely reduce the number of units shutting down. This will boost job creation and foster the development of both rural and women-led enterprises,” he said.

The Association said it expects this budget will be one that drives industries, startups, women rural entrepreneurs, increases employment, encourages innovation, and develops infrastructure.

The Association has also demanded subsidies for robotics and advanced machinery, easier access for startups to government contracts and better, implementation of schemes for women, enhanced logistics and rural export centers and lower electricity rates.

Sandeep Belsare, president, Pimpri Chinchwad Small Industries Association, said, “There is a pressing need for simplified loan schemes for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). We are expecting that the budget will increase the loan limit of the Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for MSMEs.”

Belsare said they hope their long pending demand for a simplified process of GST registration and cancellation would be met this budget. “There is need for an appropriate policy regarding GST on leased premises and abolishing the 18% GST currently applied to it, as it is property-related.”

He said the budget should increase income tax limits and bring more simplicity to the tax structure. “We are hoping that there will be announcement for special concessions specifically for the MSME sector and restarting of the discontinued subsidies for the purchase of new machinery and provide a 15% subsidy.”

“Over the last few years, the government has established a robust foundation for India’s manufacturing growth through infrastructure investments, support for MSMEs, and a sustained push for domestic production, including in tier II and Tier III regions,” said Bharat Gite, CEO and MD Taural India.

Gite added, “As we move into the next phase of Make in India, the focus must expand from building capacity to building global competitiveness. We are hopeful that the Union Budget 2026–27 will accelerate this transition by supporting clean energy, sustainable mining, carbon-intelligent production, and wider MSME participation enabling India to scale sustainable manufacturing, strengthen export competitiveness, and emerge as a trusted global industrial partner.”

