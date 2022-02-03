Budget fails to allocate funds for Covid care: Jan Swasthya Abhiyaan & Jan Arogya Abhiyan-Maharashtra

Jan Swasthya Abhiyan (JSA) and Jan Arogya Abhiyan – Maharashtra have condemned the “inadequacies” in allocations for the health sector in the Union Budget 2022-23 in the strongest possible terms. They have appealed to the Parliament to reject the proposed cuts, and unitedly called for increased allocations for health.

Dr Anant Phadke, Dr Abhay Shukla and several others from Jan Swasthya Abhiyan and Jan Arogya Abhiyan- Maharashtra, in a joint statement, have said that the government has reduced its priority towards the health sector. The share of health in the total budget has declined from 2.35% to 2.26% compared to previous year.

“Given the unprecedented human calamity that the country faced during the first two waves of Covid-19 pandemic, and inadequate health facilities to protect lives of people linked with the under-resourced public health system, it was expected that the Union government would present a significantly increased Health budget for 2022-23, which would take concrete measures to improve the dilapidated health system of India. But contrary to popular expectations, allocations to health and related programmes reduced in real terms in the budget 2022-23 by 7% compared to Revised Estimate of 2021-22,” they said.

“The Union Health budget 2022-23 falls flat because it has completely overlooked the lessons of the Covid-19 epidemic and fails to allocate much-needed increases for public health system strengthening, the National Health Mission programme, Covid-related provisions which remain a continuing requirement, protection and remuneration for health workers, services for women and children, mental health programme, and essential health research. It seems that to cover up these multifaceted failures, the presentation of data in the current health budget has been made deliberately opaque and difficult to compare with earlier years,” they said.