Budget 2026-27 | 5 crore pending cases, but judiciary gets only 0.08% allocation: Adv Asim Sarode

The Union Budget 2026-27 has once again exposed the government’s apathy towards the judiciary, with an amount of just Rs 200 crore consistently allocated for special court dealings with rape and POCSO cases, advocate Asim Sarode said at a press conference held in Pune on Tuesday.

Sarode flagged the low expenditure on the judiciary in the budget, arguing that vitalising the judicial system does not appear to be on the government’s priority list despite global recognition of an efficient judiciary’s role in facilitating economic growth.

He pointed out that the Union Government’s budget for the judiciary constitutes a meagre 0.08%, that is 4,509.06 crore, of the total Union Budget, while the central government’s share in total judiciary expenditure stands at just 8%. In contrast, state governments shoulder 90-92% of the financial responsibility.