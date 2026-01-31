Ahead of Budget, citizens seek tax relief, emphasis on healthcare, cheaper education

With the Union Budget set to be presented on Sunday, people from diverse backgrounds have different expectations from the Union Finance Minister. Some seek tax relief, some want more focus on healthcare while others are pitching for reduced cost of education.

“As a working professional, I expect the Union Budget 2026 will prioritise meaningful tax relief and long-term economic security for salaried individuals. With inflation and daily expenses steadily rising, rationalised tax slabs that genuinely reduce the burden on middle-income earners will go a long way in improving disposable income and financial stability. Enhanced deductions for savings, insurance, and retirement planning are essential to help employees plan confidently for the future,” said Shivani Awalkanthe, a working professional living in Rasta Peth area.

“Access to quality and affordable healthcare should extend beyond earning members to households and homemakers. Strengthening healthcare infrastructure and increasing support for preventive care and medical insurance will ease financial stress on families and ensure overall well-being.

A balanced, people-centric budget focusing on tax relief and accessible healthcare would strengthen household finances and contribute to a more secure and inclusive economy,” she said.

Monica Sharma, a resident of Kalyani Nagar, said, “I strongly believe that urban development in today’s fast-paced world must go beyond roads and buildings and focus on the physical and mental well-being of citizens. With rising stress, lifestyle disorders, and mental health challenges in cities like Pune, the Union Budget should prioritise preventive healthcare by supporting government-backed Ayurveda, yoga, and wellness centres within residential neighbourhoods. These centres should be accessible at very minimal cost or preferably free so that citizens from all economic backgrounds can benefit equally. Services such as Ayurvedic consultations, natural therapies, meditation spaces, and herbal gardens can help address stress, anxiety, fatigue, and joint-related issues before they escalate into serious health concerns.”

She said there is also an urgent need for interactive science and learning centres for children, where young minds can explore, experiment, and learn beyond screens and textbooks. Such spaces, commonly seen abroad, encourage curiosity and innovation and should be made affordable and inclusive.

Deepa Rangan, homemaker and a resident of Udhyam Nagar, Pimpri-Chinchwad, said, “Since our PM has been emphasising on taking India to the top 3 in growth and development. I expect the union budget to have more thrust on job creation, social security and some tax based incentives too.”

“If there is more allocation of funds, it will help strengthen skilling, speed up digital transformation and take care of the underdeveloped regions of the country.”

“It is also important that the budget should lay more emphasis on AI-based learning platforms and cybersecurity training. Besides like last budget, we expect the budget will lay stress on Atal Tinkering Labs which had been planned over five years to foster innovation.”

“The budget should address teacher shortages, stepping up the quality of education and promoting skill development. The budget should in line with the National Education Policy focus on aligning education with demands of the future job market. In a nutshell, the increased allocation will only facilitate the creation and enhancement of education infrastructure, which will help schools provide conducive atmosphere,” said Sahil Bista, an education expert.

From a woman’s point of view, the rising cost of education and healthcare remains a growing concern, said Divya Kontam, a resident of Sinhagad Road.

“Higher education is becoming increasingly expensive, often forcing families to limit opportunities for girls. The budget is expected to address this through better scholarships, fee control, and stronger public education support. Post-COVID, healthcare and health insurance have become essential rather than optional. However, high premiums and limited tax benefits continue to be a challenge. Women-centric health insurance reforms and increased tax relief are needed,” she said.

“With the Union Budget coming up, the education sector is abuzz with expectations, especially in view the challenges that are cropping in the field practically every day.

“I am hoping the budget this year will be pro people and enough allocation is made towards Health and Education as we end up spending such a huge amount of our income on these. Overall income tax and GST should be reduced so that the general public has more money to spend which in turn will bring back some vibrancy in the markets,” said Yasmin Charania, a project consultant.