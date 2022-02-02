Budget 2022: Punekars spilt over measures announced

Written by Swarali Joshirao

A day after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget for the year 2022-23, most citizens in Pune were divided over the measures announced in the Government’s annual financial document. While some felt let down by the lack of tax breaks, some felt the Budget will allow the creation of employment in the country.

Amit Waghmare a young businessman from Moshi Pradhikarn, said the Budget is “old wine in a new bottle”. “Take out all the previous Budgets presented by the BJP Government. They have big promises and zero results. The same has been done this time too. Being middle-class taxpayers, we feel excluded. There is nothing for us,” Waghmare said.

However, shop owner Moreshwar Patwardhan said the Government has in the past decreased the tax slabs.

“The government has decreased tax slabs from time to time during its rule. Earlier for 2.5 to 5 lakh income, a 10-15 per cent income tax was levied, which is already reduced to 5 per cent. Budget for defence has been increased, Make In India has been promoted and Rs 25,000 crore has been allotted to the women and children’s welfare,” said Patwardhan.

Anjali Hasabnis, a housewife, said she had mixed reviews for Sitharaman’s Budget. “I appreciate digital currency, focus on Make in India and infrastructure. These will generate jobs. Provisions in the agriculture sector, like the usage of drones and funds facilitation, will help the rural population. While drawbacks are the income tax slabs, interest on loans has not been reduced and deposit interest has not been increased, which was expected after the financial slack of the pandemic.”

Vikas Pathe, an educator, said Budget 2022 is “a clear indication that the government plans to push crony capitalism.” “It has not provided a road map for job creation, also discouraging for the agricultural industry. Digitisation of education is a good idea, but education accessibility is also important and it has been overlooked. According to the Oxfam Report 2022, the closure of schools owing to the Covid-19 pandemic has impacted 27 crore children in India. This gap has not been addressed,” said Pathe.

Shruti Pitke, a student appreciated the measures taken in the education sector as the Budget aims to build universal digital online forums, e-labs and digital universities. “Two hundred channels for class 1-12 in regional languages under PM e-Vidya scheme and mental health programs are good provisions,” Pitke said.