‘Buddy Pair’, ‘Chaar Yaar’ being implemented in Armed forces to address stress-related issues: MoS in Lok Sabha

Concepts like ‘Buddy Pair’ and ‘Chaar Yaar’ are being implemented among armed forces to ensure moral and mental support and identify cases of personnel with stress related problems well in time, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt said Friday while replying to a question in the Lok Sabha.

Bhatt gave the information in a written reply to Ratlam MP Guman Singh Damor where he listed various measures taken to de-stress soldiers and officers of the defence forces and also to improve their mental well-being and upgrade capabilities.

Listing out the measures taken to de-stress, Bhatt said that during the recruit training for soldiers and pre-commissioning for officers, they are exposed to progressive levels of stress at physical and mental levels in order to undertake assigned duties. Annual planning of major training and administrative events is done to provide stability and predictability in commitments of personnel. The daily and weekly routine and training schedule is well spaced out and is designed to improve their physical and mental capabilities.

“Concepts of ‘Buddy Pairs’ and ‘Chaar Yaar’ are implemented wherein, personnel have a common daily routine and interact regularly in order to ensure moral and mental support and identify cases of personnel with stress related problems well in time,” Bhatt said.

The concept of Buddy Pair implies that two soldiers are assigned to each and spend a significant amount of time with each other during training and other activities. The bond developed during these times helps them in the battlefield where they are deployed together. Their coordination helps in performing better during both offensive and defensive operations. The Buddy Pair concept was taken further and ‘Chaar Yaar’ (four buddies) has been implemented in the Armed forces for many years now.

Senior Armed forces officials said that the concept of assigning two or four soldiers together for training and operational purposes is not new to the Armed forces. It is in the recent times that the soldiers are being sensitised to utilise these bonds for mental support and identifying cases of personnel with stress-related problems.

Bhatt said in his reply that along with the mechanism for redressal of grievances at unit, formation and station levels, provision is being made for psychological counsellors and medical facilities for personnel in need. Among various measures taken to upgrade capability, Bhatt said operation-oriented training was being focussed with a reduced emphasis on ceremonial tasks.

He said, “A tri-Service study has been completed to identify the lead service for training on certain equipment and trades. Also, the study has recommended the adoption of best practices prevalent in the three services to ensure better training of serving officers and personnel. The training patterns are continuously reviewed to align them with the requirements of modern warfare. New disciplines such as IT, cyber, and space have been introduced. Further, training patterns have been reviewed to capitalise on the already available talent with the inducted personnel.”

Bhatt said that timely promulgation and proliferation of information related to pay and allowances, entitlements, welfare schemes and provisions for serving and retired personnel, including soldiers and officers, is being done to reassure and inspire confidence and faith in the organisation. Welfare activities, including provision of married accommodation, recreation facilities, schooling and higher education for children are being undertaken to provide stability to personnel in discharging domestic responsibilities.