BSNL copper cable worth Rs 90,000 stolen, service disrupted in Pune

Copper cable worth nearly Rs 90,000 was found stolen in Pune’s Sahkarnagar, leading to disruption of BSNL service in the area.

The theft was discovered when BSNL employee Swapnil Mane went to check the telephone line in Aranyeshwar after receiving several complaints regarding the disruption of service. An FIR filed at Sahkarnagar police station on Monday said that 26 metres of copper cable, estimated to be worth Rs 89,979, was stolen between January 8 and January 10.

Meanwhile, another FIR was lodged in Khadki after a BSNL telephone line part worth Rs 6,000 was stolen.