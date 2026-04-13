BSI scientist gave apology on stamp paper 2 days before PhD student’s death: Police

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A senior scientist at Botanical Survey of India (BSI), arrested by Pimpri Chinchwad police in connection with the molestation and suicide of a 30-year-old PhD student, had allegedly given her a written apology on a stamp paper on April 9. However, two days later, she died by suicide at her residence in Chinchwad on April 11, police said.
The victim’s father registered the FIR at MIDC Bhosari police station. Based on details mentioned by the victim in her suicide note, police arrested her guide Dr A Benniamin, under sections Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 108 (abetment of suicide) and 74 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), on April 12. A court remanded him to police custody till April 15, for further investigation.
Police said Benniamin was the head of office at BSI located in Koregaon Park area in Pune city.
“Two days before the victim committed suicide, the accused gave an apology in writing to her on a stamp paper. She also called her father at that time. We suspect that even after receiving an apology, the victim remained highly depressed due to the harassment by the accused, leading her to end her life. The investigation is on. We are talking to other persons at the BSI to know more about the behaviour of the accused,” said police inspector Bhojraj Misal.
Police said the victim was a PhD student for the last two years. As per the FIR, due to the alleged illicit acts, misbehaviour and mental harassment done to her by her guide since August 2025, the victim died by suicide at her residence in the early hours of April 11.