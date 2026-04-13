BSI scientist gave apology on stamp paper 2 days before PhD student’s death: Police

A senior scientist at Botanical Survey of India (BSI), arrested by Pimpri Chinchwad police in connection with the molestation and suicide of a 30-year-old PhD student, had allegedly given her a written apology on a stamp paper on April 9. However, two days later, she died by suicide at her residence in Chinchwad on April 11, police said.

The victim’s father registered the FIR at MIDC Bhosari police station. Based on details mentioned by the victim in her suicide note, police arrested her guide Dr A Benniamin, under sections Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 108 (abetment of suicide) and 74 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), on April 12. A court remanded him to police custody till April 15, for further investigation.