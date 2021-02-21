BSFI’s newly elected president felicitated by PYC Hindu Gymkhana

The newly elected president of the Billiards and Snooker Federation of India (BSFI), Rajan Khinvasara, was felicitated by PYC Hindu Gymkhana Club in the city on Sunday.

Khinvasara, who is the chairman of Manisha Group of Companies, is the first Pune resident to be selected for the post. Anand Paranjape, secretary, PYC Club, said, “PYC Hindu Gymkhana has been promoting various sports like cricket, tennis, basketball, badminton, table tennis, chess and has a very long history with cue sports…We have very strong and trustworthy relation with Rajan Khinvasara and this is why we decided to felicitate him…”

