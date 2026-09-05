Pune’s little-known bee museum: A hive of secrets hidden in Shivajinagar

One of the boards in the museum gives a list of crops that depend on honey bees for pollination. Among these are mustard, sunflower, arhar, cotton, Coffee, almond, avocado, guava, peach, orange, watermelon, onion, pumpkin, radish and coriander.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
3 min readPuneSep 5, 2026 05:28 PM IST
Rahul Kale displays a bee hiveRahul Kale displays a bee hive (Express)
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Every step up the staircase reveals a bee trivia. It begins with “Few queen bees live beyond two years”. You learn that a bee hive detects a missing queen within 15 minutes. This is followed by “Queen bee mates when young and stores semen inside body”.

A visitor climbs past “The honey bee has six legs, two pairs of wings and five eyes” and “Honey bees build space-saving hexagon cell” to arrive at “A honey bee visits 50-100 flowers per trip”. Where the posters end, a door stands with a pair of yellow hexagonal designs declaring “Museum”.

This is the bee museum at the Central Bee Research and Training Institute (CBRTI) at Shivajinagar. Established on November 1, 1962, the campus houses a single-room museum that a regular person might find rather academic but, for an ardent bee lover, is a hive of information. “A lot of school children are regular visitors. Adults are also showing a growing interest in bee keeping and like to visit the museum,” says Rahul Kale, Training Coordinator at the CBRTI.

One of the boards in the museum gives a list of crops that depend on honey bees for pollination. Among these are mustard, sunflower, arhar, cotton, Coffee, almond, avocado, guava, peach, orange, watermelon, onion, pumpkin, radish and coriander. “Everyone is already doing farming well but in, inter-cultural farm operations, where we are carrying out irrigation well, applying fertilizer, and growing crops according to the soil, people still do not know whether the crop they are growing has unisexual flowers or bisexual flowers. If it is a cross-pollinated area, the role of our bees becomes very important. Farms that grow moringa and papaya, among others, require bee boxes on high priority,” says Kale.

the other pic of the interiors: inside the museum The other pic of the interiors: inside the museum (Express)

The museum is made up of photographs, information boards and displays of different kinds of honey extractors, wasp traps, bee hives and a nest of predator wasps. In a glass case, one can look at the exhibits of pests and predators of honey bees, such as the Praying Mantis, Robber Fly and wax moth. It is the real-life stories of bees and people that bring the museum alive.

A guide, such as Kale, would inform you that “a bee has to consume a minimum of 10 to 12 kg of honey to prepare 1 kg of wax”. They talk of “the number of natural nesting sites for bees continuously decreasing”. “Based on the plant pollination concept, we need boxes for the cropping patterns to be implemented in farms,” he says. Using photographs, they show how bee pollination serves to increase fruit yield 26-40 per cent. A plant pollinated by bees will have bigger and better-shaped fruits and more fruit sets.

“There is a technique to remove honey from a comb without destroying the latter,” says Kale. Walk around the museum and you realise that bee products include bee pollen that are valuable in the nutraceutical sector. Bee venom, which is an initially colourless, clear, watery liquid that dries quickly, is used in the treatment of arthritis and rheumatism. “People keep coming to learn about bees. We also run awareness campaigns,” says Kale.

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Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

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