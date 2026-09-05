Pune’s little-known bee museum: A hive of secrets hidden in Shivajinagar

Every step up the staircase reveals a bee trivia. It begins with “Few queen bees live beyond two years”. You learn that a bee hive detects a missing queen within 15 minutes. This is followed by “Queen bee mates when young and stores semen inside body”.

A visitor climbs past “The honey bee has six legs, two pairs of wings and five eyes” and “Honey bees build space-saving hexagon cell” to arrive at “A honey bee visits 50-100 flowers per trip”. Where the posters end, a door stands with a pair of yellow hexagonal designs declaring “Museum”.

This is the bee museum at the Central Bee Research and Training Institute (CBRTI) at Shivajinagar. Established on November 1, 1962, the campus houses a single-room museum that a regular person might find rather academic but, for an ardent bee lover, is a hive of information. “A lot of school children are regular visitors. Adults are also showing a growing interest in bee keeping and like to visit the museum,” says Rahul Kale, Training Coordinator at the CBRTI.