Pune: British delegation visits IUCAA to explore deeper scientific collaboration opportunities

A British delegation from the UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) and Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC) visited the Inter University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) Friday to discuss the possibility of scientific collaboration between India and the UK, especially in astronomy and future space missions.

“There is nothing specific on the cards yet but we are considering future opportunities,” said Professor Mark Thomson, executive chair of UKRI and a professor of particle physics at the University of Cambridge, who led the delegation.

“India is doing some excellent research and we want to explore opportunities for deeper collaboration between our scientific communities,” said Thomson, adding, “The Indo-UK collaboration at TIFR is one such example and we have recently funded a large scale project around advanced laser technology. We want to initiate similar such collaborations.”

Dr Somak Raychaudhury, director of IUCAA, said at least 8-10 future missions hold a lot of scope for international collaboration.