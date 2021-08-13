British Council to hold virtual ‘Study in UK’ fair on August 21

As the next academic year is about to begin and students are deciding on courses they want to pursue ahead, the British Council has announced this year’s virtual session of ‘Study in UK’ fair on Saturday, August 21.

The event takes place twice a year and has gone virtual since 2020. Over 35 UK universities will participate in the event that saw over 11,000 registrations in its last event where universities will discuss about courses, scholarships, eligibility, visas, student life in the UK and more.

Last year, more than 56,000 Indian nationals were granted a student visa, making up for almost one-fourth of all student visas issued by the UK.

Besides universities, visas and immigration officers will be present during the virtual fair to help clarify queries.

The experts will also address queries on the newly launched Graduate Route and post-study work opportunities. Participating universities include the University of Bristol, University of Birmingham, University of Edinburgh, University of Glasgow, University of Sheffield and University of Manchester among others.

For more information and to pre-register, students can visit: https://www.britishcouncil.in/study-uk/events/virtual-fair-2021