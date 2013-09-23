Bride Matters 

With the wedding season around the corner,it should come as no surprise that makers of fine jewellery are hosting a flurry of events launching their latest collections. For Mumbai-based jewellery designer Nirav Modi,who has already established a reputation in the international circuit for auctioning his creations annually at Christies and Sothebys,this season marks a different first. The jeweller is launching his first coffee-table book. Titled The Essence of a Bride,the book is a bridal style guide created in collaboration with some of Indias most celebrated fashion designers such as Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla,Tarun Tahiliani,Gauri & Nainika,Gaurav Gupta,Ritu Kumar and more. Modi explains how the idea of a coffee-table book occurred to him. A bride keeps the memories of her wedding alive through the jewellery and outfits she chooses to wear on this special day. I realised that there werent any books that a bride could refer to as a guide to help her through this important selection process. This motivated me to launch a coffee-table book,bringing together the countrys best couturiers and the love for jewellery,showcasing exquisite looks for an elegant bride, he says. Some of the creations featured in the book  that took over six months to put together  include the Bodhi necklace,earrings from the Day and Night collection,stackable cuffs from the Scheherazade collection and the Diamond Embrace bangles. Interestingly,Modi doesnt intend to sell the book. Instead,I will be distributing copies to our patrons,who love jewellery and would enjoy the splendour depicted in it, he says.

