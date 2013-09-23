Bride Matters 

With the wedding season around the corner,it should come as no surprise that makers of fine jewellery are hosting a flurry of events launching their latest collections. For Mumbai-based jewellery designer Nirav Modi,who has already established a reputation in the international circuit for auctioning his creations annually at Christies and Sothebys,this season marks a different first. The jeweller is launching his first coffee-table book. Titled The Essence of a Bride,the book is a bridal style guide created in collaboration with some of Indias most celebrated fashion designers such as Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla,Tarun Tahiliani,Gauri & Nainika,Gaurav Gupta,Ritu Kumar and more. Modi explains how the idea of a coffee-table book occurred to him. A bride keeps the memories of her wedding alive through the jewellery and outfits she chooses to wear on this special day. I realised that there werent any books that a bride could refer to as a guide to help her through this important selection process. This motivated me to launch a coffee-table book,bringing together the countrys best couturiers and the love for jewellery,showcasing exquisite looks for an elegant bride, he says. Some of the creations featured in the book that took over six months to put together include the Bodhi necklace,earrings from the Day and Night collection,stackable cuffs from the Scheherazade collection and the Diamond Embrace bangles. Interestingly,Modi doesnt intend to sell the book. Instead,I will be distributing copies to our patrons,who love jewellery and would enjoy the splendour depicted in it, he says.
