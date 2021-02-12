Pune: Brick kiln owner held after six feet high cannabis tree found on premises

A First Information Report in the case has been registered at Hinjewadi police station. While the man arrested owns the kiln, the land is owned by a resident of the same area where it is located.

The Pimpri Chinchwad Police have arrested a 55-year-old owner of a brick kiln on Maan Hinjewadi Road after a six feet high cannabis tree was found on the premises of the kiln.

A First Information Report in the case has been registered at Hinjewadi police station. While the man arrested owns the kiln, the land is owned by a resident of the same area where it is located.

Police found six feet three inches tall cannabis tree on the premises of the kiln. Upon seizure, the tree was removed and police recovered 2.8 kilogram of consumable marijuana worth Rs 70,000 from the plant.

Sub inspector MD Varude of Hinjewadi police station said, “The tree has been seized and has been sent to the forensics laboratory for further analysis. The owner of the kiln has been arrested and has been remanded to judicial custody. The recovered quantity is of commercial volume.”

“We are probing how the tree this big was grown and whether and how it was used and by whom,” Varude added. Police said they could not rule out the possibility of the plant being grown by some staff or workers at the kiln.

