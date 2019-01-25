Bribery case: FIR against two persons for ‘threatening complainant’

The complainant in the Rs 1.7 crore bribery case related to the Pune deputy director (land records) has lodged an FIR against two persons for allegedly threatening him with a revolver on December 27 last year, a day after the accused in the case was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

Advertising

According to the FIR, the alleged incident took place at the Central Building, which houses the ACB office, when the complainant had gone there in relation with the case.

On December 27, 2018, the ACB, Pune unit, had arrested lawyer Rohit Shende for allegedly demanding bribe from the complainant to get a favourable order from the deputy director.

As per the FIR registered with the Bundgarden police station, the two persons had threatened the complainant, who is also a lawyer. However, he could not muster the courage to register a case in this regard. He filed the complaint on Wednesday.

Advertising

The two persons, identified so far as Bartakke and Shaha, have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.