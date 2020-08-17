Brewing flood situation in Satara, Sangli being closely monitored: Pune Divisional Commissioner

Sangli was the worst-hit district in the last year Maharashtra floods. (File)

Saurabh Rao, Divisional Commissioner of Pune, on Monday said the flood-like situation brewing in Satara and Sangli districts is being closely monitored, and that there is no cause of immediate worry.

Since last week, several rivers — including Krishna — in these districts have been rising close to the danger level, putting lakhs of villagers in the vicinity at risk. Due to incessant rain, water from Koyana and other dams along the Krishna basin had been discharged.

Rao said the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is being kept on stand-by. “We are keeping a close tab on the water released from dams, and the SDRF is also ready for emergency deployments,” he said during an online press interaction. “There is nothing to worry about immediately.”

Last year, Pune, Satara and Kolhapur districts saw severe flooding, which resulted in massive losses of homes and livelihoods. Water released from Almatti dam, located in neighbouring Karnataka, was also partially blamed for the flooding in Kolhapur, under Pune division.

At the start of the season, Satara district had remained rain-deficient, but the situation has improved since the beginning of August. Some meteorological stations, like Mahabaleshwar, reported rainfall over 2,000 mm in the last fortnight alone. Similar heavy rain, ranging close to 500 mm, was reported in some areas in Sangli during the same period.

As of August 17, rainfall in Sangli and Satara was 32 per cent and 4 per cent above normal respectively.

