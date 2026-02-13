Brewing business with love: Couples running successful cafes in Pune

Written by Vaishnavi Gujar and Rimil Patra

In the vibrant food lanes of Pune, cafes are not just about coffee, they are stories of love, connection, and partnership. Across the city, several cafes are being successfully run by couples who have turned their passion into thriving businesses.

Near Shaniwar Wada, Neha’s Cafe, started in 2017 by Neha Patil (32) and Chetan Patil (33), is a story of passion and determination. Neha loved baking and completed a basic cake making course, along with a three month café training and six month internship in Baramati, where she also conducted classes before her marriage.

After marriage, despite family opposition as Chetan was preparing for MPSC and had no job, the couple decided to start their own cafe. Convincing the family took a year. Neha began by preparing cakes and chocolates from home and taking small orders. Neha said ,“I remember, on the first day, we earned a profit of ₹2,300 by selling cold coffee and water bottles. That lifted our confidence. Since then, we have been consistently making a profit. Today, we are known for birthday and anniversary celebrations, offering free decorations depending on food orders. Our paneer tandoori pizza and chocolate truffle cake are customer favorites.”

Despite financial challenges, changing marketing trends, and closing their JM Road branch during COVID, they continue to grow with strong digital marketing and dedication.

Damini Halli and

Damini Halli and Ambar Rode owners of Cafe Sora. (Special arrangement photo)

Located on Fergusson College Road in Deccan Gymkhana, Cafe Sora, housed inside Hotel Ketan, is run by husband-wife duo Ambar and Damini, whose journey together in the hospitality industry spans over a decade. Opened in October last year, the cafe’s name comes from the Japanese word Sora, meaning sky, symbolising calm, openness and balance, values the couple wanted to reflect in both their relationship and their workspace.

Ambar and Damini first met while working at a restaurant and later were placed together, marking the beginning of their professional partnership. Since then, they have worked closely, building and managing multiple food ventures in Pune. While Damini handles branding, marketing and interior aesthetics, Ambar takes charge of the kitchen, menu planning and chef management.

Before Cafe Sora, the couple successfully launched Le Petit Amour in Kothrud, Flamingo near Laxmi Road and Nanno’s Negroni in Baner, introducing European and Italian flavours to the city.

Speaking about working together, Damini said, “We divide responsibilities clearly and respect each other’s space. That balance helps us run multiple outlets smoothly.” At Cafe Sora, the couple aims to offer not just food, but a quiet, welcoming space that feels like home amid the chaos of FC Road.

Aditya and Manali Pandit owners of E2 cafe. (Special arrangement cafe)

Located at Sadashiv peth Cafe E2 – Epicurean Escape was founded by Aditya Pandit (36) and Manali Pandit (32), the café was inspired by their love for food, especially Aditya’s. “We both are foodies, but my husband is a hardcore foodie. He is very passionate about food,” Manali shares with a smile. The idea behind Cafe E2 – Epicurean Escape was simple yet heartfelt ,to create a cozy space for fellow food lovers who truly enjoy eating and experimenting with flavor.

Initially, the cafe began as a partnership venture with a friend. However, things did not work out as expected, and the partnership dissolved. That phase brought its own set of challenges.

“Our cafe follows a modern retro theme, blending contemporary aesthetics with a nostalgic vibe. When it comes to specialties, their white sauce pasta is the most loved item on the menu. Along with pasta, their pizzas, sandwiches, burgers are crowd favorites. The cafe is also known for its signature chocolate deserts, which have become a major attraction for regular customers. However, the journey was far from easy. One of the biggest challenges came during the COVID-19 pandemic. “During COVID, most of our staff had to return to their hometowns. Many of them didn’t come back,” Manali recalls.

Restarting operations after the lockdown was a major hurdle. Managing staff shortages, rebuilding customer trust, and reviving the business required determination and patience. Yet, the couple persevered and gradually brought the cafe back on track. Despite facing partnership issues, family related concerns, and the unprecedented impact of the pandemic, Aditya and Manali stayed committed to their dream. Today, Cafe E2 – Epicurean Escape stands as a testament to their resilience and shared love for food.

Opposite Hotel Vaishali on Fergusson College Road, beside the old British Library building, Cafe Kathaa is a reflection of partnership and perseverance. Started seven years ago by Nivedita and Abhimanyu, both lawyers, the cafe came into existence much before the couple tied the knot. Having studied at the same college and later working in the same office, the duo often struggled to find a quiet, cosy cafe near campus, which sparked the idea of opening a space of their own. With no background in food, marketing or branding, they began from zero. Nivedita later quit her legal career to give full focus to the cafe, while Abhimanyu continues to practise law and helps out with the business.

Owner Nivedita said, “We wanted to create a book-themed cafe surrounded by nature, a comfortable hangout for college students. We spent nearly two-and-a-half years searching for the right place. There was stiff competition for this location, but the owner believed in our idea and attitude.” She added that Abhimanyu’s support, from conducting research to convincing her family about quitting her job, played a crucial role in the journey. “Having a supportive partner makes all the difference,” she said. Starting with just four people, including themselves and a sibling, Cafe Kathaa today employs 25 people and has grown into a favourite among students and several celebrities across Pune.

Darshan Gandhi and Varsha Gandhi owners of Treat Studio Cafe. (Special arrangement photo)

Treat Studio Cafe started in 2019 and located in Shivaji Nagar was founded by Darshan Gandhi (31) and his wife Varsha Gandhi (30). The couple introduced a birthday theme cafe concept, as they felt they should start a cafe dedicated solely for birthday celebrations. Launched before the lockdown, the cafe specializes in pizzas, pasta, and a “French twist” menu. It is especially known for birthday and anniversary decorations.