Break the silence! Doctors raise awareness on World IBD day

Patients with this disease have chronic inflammation in some parts of the digestive tract. (Representational)

Living with a chronic and often painful illness can take a toll on a person’s mental health and emotional well being. This year the focus of the World Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) day on May 19 is to promote a discussion and under the hashtag #breakthesilence to show the world how a person with IBD really feels. Dr Suresh Jain, gastroenterologist said that it is a chronic condition that affects the digestive tract.

Patients with this disease have chronic inflammation in some parts of the digestive tract. Ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease are the two main subtypes of IBD. A characteristic feature of ulcerative colitis is that it affects only the large intestine, while Crohn’s can affect any part of the digestive tract. However, Crohn’s disease most frequently affects the end of the small intestine and beginning of the large intestine, Dr Jain said.

IBD tends to occur in young people between the ages of 15-30 years. The severity of symptoms can range from mild to very severe. It frequently involves bloody diarrhea. Sometimes IBD could lead to inflammation in body parts outside the digestive tract. Diagnosis is done by endoscopic evaluation like gastroscopy, colonoscopy and biopsies apart from routine blood and stool test. The treatment of IBD is aimed at reducing the symptoms, preventing symptom recurrence and reducing complications. Different medicines are used based on the severity of the disease.

With early and proper treatment, the majority of patients with IBD lead healthy and productive lives. Some patients may require surgery if medications are unable to control the disease. There is an increased risk of colon cancer in patients with IBD that affects the colon. Colonoscopies are needed at regular intervals to detect any abnormalities that may develop during the course of the disease.

Covid-19 and IBD care

Patients of IBD should take more precautions during this pandemic. It is far better to continue the medications and stay in remission than having a flare with a potential hospital admission. Maintain social distancing, use telecommunication and avoid travelling. Dr Jain said.