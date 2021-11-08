Brand Kolhapur Award celebrates excellence in fields of arts, sports, science

As many as 16 Kolhapurkars, who have made a mark at national and international level in their respective fields, were felicitated with Brand Kolhapur Award at an event held on Sunday. Besides, three persons were feted with Brand Kolhapur Lifetime Achievement Award at the Brand Kolhapur Festival.

Initiated in 2018, Brand Kolhapur is the brainchild of Minister of State Satej Patil and was launched to felicitate exemplary talent in fields such as Arts, Sports, Science, Technology, Literature, Social Movement and Research from the Western Maharashtra district.

“Brand Kolhapur recognises the talent, which added to the glory of Kolhapur from various fields,” said Vikas Kharge, Principal Secretary in the office of Chief Minister of Maharashtra, who attended the function as the chief guest.

Professor N D Patil, Dr J F Patil and Bibhishan Patil got the Life Time Brand Kolhapur award for their contribution in the fields of cooperation-education-politics, economy, and bodybuilding-weightlifting respectively. Four sportspersons — Tejaswini Sawant and Rahee Sarnobat (Shooting), Aniket Anil Jadhav (Football), and Anuja Patil (cricketer) – were also honoured.

As many as 49 other people were felicitated for their special achievements. These included Sunil Nigavekar (art direction), Pranava Bhopale (football), Anand Patil (UPSC), Sonali Nawangul (Literature), Katuri Savekar (Trekking), Subhash Pujari (Bodybuilding), Supriya Kusale (Research), Amol Alavekar (Trekker), Dr Gajanan Rashinkar and Dr Prakash Bansode (Research in Medicine), Rishikesh Mangure (Agriculture), Nidhi Lalwani (topper in CA exams), Padmashri Suresh Bagdekar (Bharat Natyam) and Abhir Gokhale (Basketball).

Kharge, who is also from Kolhapur, said, “Right from the field of arts and literature to sports, business, and adventure, the district shines in every field.”

Patil, Maharashtra’s minister of state for Home, Transport, Information and Technology, and Guardian Minister of Kolhapur, said, “The event has become an inevitable part of Diwali in Kolhapur.”

Patil said that the awardees were true brand ambassadors of Kolhapur. “People coming to Kolhapur realise the rich culture of this soil only after coming here, but the awardees of Brand Kolhapur are the ones who take this culture to the world.”

Ruturaj Patil, MLA from Kolhapur South Constituency, also attended the event besides other celebrated personalities from the district.