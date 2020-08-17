Brain dead woman donates multiple organs

This is the ninth organ donation conducted since May. (Representational)

A 39-year-old woman who was declared brain dead on Sunday gave a new lease of life to several individuals.

“Her husband consented to donate her heart, two kidneys, liver, both lungs and cornea,” Aarti Gokhale, central region coordinator of Pune Zonal transplant coordination committee, said.

This is the ninth organ donation conducted since May.

Pratik Deshmukh, multi organ transplant coordinator at Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital, said the woman was a homemaker and is survived by her husband and a six-year-old child.

The woman suffered an intra cranial bleed and was admitted to Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital, where a team of surgeons including Dr Vrishali Patil, Dr Ninad Deshmukh and Dr Sachin Palnitkar, retrieved the organs.

While the liver was transplanted in a patient at the hospital, the heart was sent to Chennai, lungs were allocated to Hyderabad. Both the kidneys were allocated to Jupiter hospital in Baner while the cornea were donated to Venumadhav Eyebank of Mangeshkar hospital.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd