BPCL fuel theft racket: Probe reveals use of duplicate measuring rods, ‘cavities’ in tankers

A probe by Pune City Police into a fuel theft racket, which entailed stealing petrol and diesel from tankers of the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) in Loni Kalbhor area, has revealed the various methods used by racketeers.
Earlier this month, Pune City Police’s Crime Branch had arrested five persons at Walti village in Loni Kalbhor while they were allegedly stealing fuel from a BPCL tanker. The stolen fuel was being sold in the black market. Police had also named five more accused, including officials of BPCL, for their alleged role in the racket.
The arrested accused included Balaji Bajbalkar (41) and Dattatraya Bajbalkar (41), who allegedly operated this racket with the help of tanker transport manager Sahil Tupe (22), who allegedly brought the fuel tankers from BPCL premises to the theft spot. Tanker driver Ajinkya Shirsath (26) and one more accused, Uttam Gaikwad, were also arrested.
During the investigation, the Crime Branch’s Social Security Cell seized 13 tankers. Investigation revealed use of duplicate dip rods for tampering with the measurement of fuel quantity inside the tankers.
Police have seized one original and one duplicate dip rod, along with two more dip rods made of brass. The seized dip rods have been sent for forensic analysis and a report from the weights and measures inspector has also been sought. “BPCL security was compromised and two different dip rods were used for stealing petrol and diesel,” stated a police press release issued on Friday. Police also found that the ‘design’ of the tankers was changed by making ‘cavities’ inside it to steal the fuel.
Last week, a delegation of the Petroleum Dealers’ Association had held a meeting with Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta and extended support for an in-depth probe into the matter. Senior Police Inspector Rajesh Puranik said a report has also been sought from government experts.
