Boy detained for ‘killing’ man who sought ‘sexual pleasure’ from him

The deceased, Bapu Rama Keskar, is a resident of Koregaon Mul in Haveli taluka. (Representational Image) The deceased, Bapu Rama Keskar, is a resident of Koregaon Mul in Haveli taluka. (Representational Image)

The Pune Rural Police detained a boy for allegedly murdering a 48-year-old man who reportedly sought sexual pleasures from him.

The deceased, Bapu Rama Keskar, is a resident of Koregaon Mul in Haveli taluka. He was found murdered on forest land in Koregaon Mul on Sunday. An offence of murder was then lodged at the Loni Kalbhor police station.

The local crime branch of the Pune Rural Police started a probe in the case and caught the boy within 24 hours of the incident taking place. A press release issued by the police on Monday said Keskar happened to meet the teenager while working at a construction site.

Keskar allegedly sought sexual favours from the boy. The boy got angry and decided to kill Keskar. The police said that the teenager purchased a knife for the purpose and on September 14, when Keskar called him on the cell phone, he allegedly planned the murder.

The duo met at Urali Kanchan and then went to the forest area in Koregaon Mul, where the boy allegedly killed Keskar by attacking him with the knife.

The boy then gave his knife and Keskar’s cell phone to his friend for disposal. During investigation, the crime branch team, led by inspector Dayanand Gawade, caught the boy. He was later handed over to Loni Kalbhor police station for further investigation.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App