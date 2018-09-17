Boy ‘abused’ in school, police look for principal, counsellor

According to Girija Mhaske, the police sub-inspector who is investigating the case, they are trying to locate both the principal and the counsellor. (Representational Image) According to Girija Mhaske, the police sub-inspector who is investigating the case, they are trying to locate both the principal and the counsellor. (Representational Image)

Wanavdi Police are looking for the principal of an English-medium school and its counsellor in connection with an alleged case of abuse in which a 14-year-old student was shown an adult clip and touched inappropriately.

The parents of the boy, who was studying in Class VIII when the incident took place in March, registered a police complaint against the school principal and the counsellor, in whom the boy had confided, on Friday. The counsellor took no action and instead, allegedly threatened the boy.

According to Girija Mhaske, the police sub-inspector who is investigating the case, they are trying to locate both the principal and the counsellor.

The incident came to light in June when the boy started refusing to go to the school. His parents who were unaware about the incident, took him to school forcibly. It was then that the boy spoke to them about the incident. The parents, however, remained silent fearing retribution from the school.

According to the boy, on March 10, the principal abused him in his chamber. On March 12, the principal allegedly showed him pornographic video clips in the rest room of the school when the student was alone.

“The boy had confided to the school counsellor towards the end of the 2017-18 academic year. But instead of taking cognizance of the complaint and acting on it, the counsellor told the student to keep quiet and threatened him with action,” said an official. “The parents were reluctant to follow the legal procedures but were persuaded by activists and the police,” he said.

Activist Maruti Bhapkar said he and another activist, Domnic Lobo, had complaint to Police Commissioner K Venkatesham after which he asked Wanavdi police to probe. “The complaint should have been lodged by the people who run the school, that is what the POCSO Act says. Tomorrow (Monday), we will demand action against the school authorities who knew about it but kept quiet,” said Bhapkar.

