After a quarrel with father, 11-year-old Pune boy goes missing, found in Kerala

An 11-year-old boy from Pune’s Kondhwa area left home after a quarrel with his father and travelled by train to Ernakulam in Kerala, where he was later traced and reunited with his family, police said Friday.

Kumar Ghadage, Senior Police Inspector, Kondhwa Police Station, confirmed that the missing boy was traced in Ernakulam, and has been handed over to his father.

Ghadage said the boy left home five days ago after becoming upset over a quarrel with his father about his studies. As he did not return home, his family members contacted the police for help. As per procedure, an offence of kidnapping was lodged at the police station, as the missing person in this case was a minor boy.