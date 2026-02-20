After a quarrel with father, 11-year-old Pune boy goes missing, found in Kerala

The Pune boy was first spotted by Railway Childline workers on February 16, wandering alone at Ernakulam Railway Station.

By: Express News Service
2 min readPuneFeb 20, 2026 05:02 PM IST
The Kondhwa police station launched a search for the boy.The Kondhwa police station launched a search for the boy.
An 11-year-old boy from Pune’s Kondhwa area left home after a quarrel with his father and travelled by train to Ernakulam in Kerala, where he was later traced and reunited with his family, police said Friday.

Kumar Ghadage, Senior Police Inspector, Kondhwa Police Station, confirmed that the missing boy was traced in Ernakulam, and has been handed over to his father.

Ghadage said the boy left home five days ago after becoming upset over a quarrel with his father about his studies. As he did not return home, his family members contacted the police for help. As per procedure, an offence of kidnapping was lodged at the police station, as the missing person in this case was a minor boy.

The Kondhwa police station launched a search for the boy.

Meanwhile, the boy reached Kerala by taking the Pune–Ernakulam train on February 15. The Railway Childline workers at the Ernakulam Railway Station saw the boy on the morning of February 16. They informed the railway police and authorities of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Ernakulam.

After CWC members initiated an inquiry into this case, the boy told them that his family lives in the Kondhwa area of Pune city. They contacted the boy’s father and the Kondhwa Police Station, and lodged the boy at a shelter home in Kochi.

The police said his father went to the shelter home in Ernakulam and took his son’s custody after completing the legal procedures.

