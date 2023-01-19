2 women injured in bovine attack: VMC demolishes 11 illegal cattle sheds, issues notice to 110 pounds

The Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) demolished 11 illegal cattle sheds in the Parshuram Bhatta area of the city Wednesday following directions from the Chief Minister’s office. A day earlier, two women were injured in a cattle attack at Ajwa Road.

The civic body demolished the illegal pounds and issued 110 notices across the city in the ongoing drive against stray cattle menace.

The encroachment removal department and teams of the local ward office arrived at Parshuram Bhatta in the morning and cut off the water supply and drainage lines to the illegal sheds while also physically removing the structures. VMC has, since Tuesday, confiscated a total of 79 stray cattle.

All 409 illegal cattle sheds in the city had been warned of strict action if stray cattle were found roaming on the streets, said VMC’s Encroachment Removal Officer Mangesh Jaiswal. “Today, we have demolished 11 illegal cattle sheds in the West zone of the city. We had served notices to the cattle owners of these illegal sheds… A total of 110 such notices have been issued currently… As a part of the drive, we have teams, including the engineering and ward departments, in four zones of the city. We are working together to discontinue the water supply and cut off drainage lines of such illegal pounds, apart from bringing them down completely. A total of 409 illegal cattle sheds have been warned that if their stray cattle are seen on the street, strict action will follow,” he said.

Despite the actions, cattle menace continues in the city as two women from the Ajwa Road area sustained injuries in a bovine attack Tuesday afternoon. The duo were riding a two-wheeler when a stray cattle charged towards them and threw them off balance. “My sister-in-law has sustained many injuries on her head, face, mouth, shoulder and hands. She also sustained a heavy nosebleed and also a tooth injury. She was lucky to have escaped some grievous injury to her eye… The bovine continued to attack us, kicking brutally and trying to poke its horns, until locals intervened… Had it been a fatal attack, who would have been responsible?” said one of the two women while speaking to reporters.