Both Shiv Senas, NCP not present at SIR meeting in Pune; parties say unaware

The Maharashtra Congress has previously demanded that the SIR be conducted over the next few years as there were no elections due.

Major political parties like the Shiv Sena, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP were not present at a preparatory meeting for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) held at the Pune District Collectorate on Thursday. The SIR is set to commence in Maharashtra this month and the meeting was held by District Collector and election officer Jitendra Dudi. City presidents of all three parties told The Indian Express that they were unaware of the meeting being held. All parties had been sent invitations for the meeting, a senior election official confirmed.

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Representatives from the BJP, NCP (Sharad Pawar), NPP and ISLAM party were present at the meeting, according to a press note by the District Information Office. Congress’ Rahul Sharma, heading the party’s SIR team in the district, told The Indian Express that he reached the meeting late due to heavy rains in Pune.