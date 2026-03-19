Both bodies found in same sugarcane field, at same spot: Police probing boy’s murder stumbles on another murder of 11-year-old 21 months ago

Gill added, "As our probe progressed, we not only ascertained the role of the 25-year-old accused in Tuesday's murder but also that he had killed the 11-year-old boy in June 2024. We are investigating possibility of sexual assault in both cases."

SHOCKING discovery of a semi-clad body of a 12-year-old boy in Shirur taluka and probe by Pune Rural police into his murder led the police to unearth another murder of an 11-year-old boy at the exact spot 21 months ago. Police have now arrested a 25-year-old farmer, who allegedly committed both murders, and are probing the possibility of sexual assault in both cases.

The 12-year-old boy, a student of Class 6, from a farmer family, was found dead in a sugarcane field on Tuesday evening. As the Pune Rural police launched a probe with multiple teams working on various leads, they zeroed in on a suspect, a 25-year-old farmer and distant relative of the deceased. An 11-year-old boy was found dead in the same sugarcane field earlier and was suspected to have been killed by a leopard. But the forensic evidence was inconclusive to ascertain it as a leopard attack.