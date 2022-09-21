BORI’s work on Mahabharata a historic service to the nation: Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said that Pune-based Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute (BORI) has a mighty share in preserving India’s rich and ancient literary works, which have now been readied in the digital form for the 21st century learners.

Sitharaman was speaking at the launch of Bharat Vidya, a first-of-its-kind online learning platform dedicated to Indology and Oriental studies. Designed and developed by BORI, the platform will initially offer six courses.

“BORI has entered the 21st century in an extraordinary way. The launch of Bharat Vidya is showing to the world that BORI can adapt and ready itself for the digital world. This is foresightedness,” she said.

Praising the efforts put in by the forefathers of the institution in publishing a monumental Critical Edition of Mahabharata and other key works, the minister said, “This is a historic service to the nation.”

Fifty six years ago, on September 22, 18 Parvan and 19 volumes of the Mahabharata was released by S Radhakrishnan, the then President of India.

“To understand India and its pulse, one must study and appreciate how its art, architecture, science, medicine, history, music and culture have all grown in a similar fashion,” said Sitharaman.

Also present on the occasion was Chandrakant Paitl, State minister for Higher and Technical Education, who said, “I urge that BORI and Savitribai Phule Pune University partner (with each other) and teach ancient Indian literature to the young generation.”