Border row: MES rejects House resolution against Karnataka, says lacks decisive steps

EVEN as the Maharashtra Assembly unanimously passed a resolution condemning the Karnataka government and accusing it of “oppressing” Marathi-speaking people in Belgaum (Belagavi) and other disputed border areas, the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) rejected the resolution in part, saying that it fell short of its expectations as it lacked strong steps that could give a befitting reply to Karnataka.

“The resolution has been passed. All MLAs of different parties have come together. This is a good sign but we are not satisfied with the resolution. In the past, such a resolution has been passed too. Passing resolutions will not alleviate our misery neither will it bring an end to our oppression at the hands of the Karnataka government. We want a permanent solution to our plight,” Manohar Kinekar, vice-president of MES, said.

The resolution sought an end to the “oppression” of Marathi-speaking people in Belgaum. “The Marathi-speaking people living in disputed areas have been oppressed and treated unfairly. Maharashtra condemns the anti-Marathi stance of the Karnataka government,” it said.

The resolution, while expressing the government’s intention to fight the case in the Supreme Court (SC), said it was determined to bring back every inch of the 865 Marathi-speaking villages — which are in Karnataka — into Maharashta.

The MES said the resolution did not mention anything about the intention of the high-level committee headed by the chief minister on the border issue. “We want the high-level committee to pursue the border dispute in the Supreme Court. The case has been pending in the Supreme Court for 18 years. The matter should be pursued in the SC till its logical conclusion. If they can’t pursue the matter and bring an end to it, then they should tell us clearly…,” he said.

Kinekar said the resolution should have raised points regarding the changes that Karnataka has brought in Belagavi. “After the case went to the Supreme Court, the Karnakata government started holding its Assembly session in Belgaum, then they set up a building of the state legislature and after that they even changed Belgaum to Belagavi. The resolution should have raised these points and asked the Centre about it…,” he said. The Marathi-speaking people, however, still refer to it as Belgaum.

Kinekar said the MES wants the Maharashtra government to appoint top lawyers to fight their case in the SC. “When it comes to saving itself, the Maharashtra government ropes in top lawyers. Similarly, why can’t they do so in our case,” he asked.

Advertisement

Shubam Shelke, who heads the youth wing of MES, said, “While we welcome the united front put up by the Maharashtra Assembly, we reject the resolution. The resolution has no strong steps. The Karnataka government brazenly stops our ministers from coming to Belgaum. Then why can’t the Maharashtra government stop Karnataka ministers and leaders from coming to Mumbai and other cities.”

Shelke said there is no mention of turning the border area into an Union Territory. “Once it becomes a Union Territory, then Kannad will not be imposed on us,” he said.

Prakash Margale, a senior member of MES, said, “We welcome the united front put up by the Maharashtra Assembly against the Karnataka government. This is a good sign. However, the government resolution should have emphasised certain points like the attempt to force Kannad language on Marathi-speaking people in the border area. We have been demanding that all government resolutions, notification and other documents should contain three languages including Marathi. However, these government documents are given to Marathi-speaking in Kannad langauge which is difficult for us to understand and decipher.”

Advertisement

Anil Patil, former MLA and a member of MES, said the resolution should have stressed on taking back the Marathi-speaking disputed areas into Maharashtra’s fold.

“This is not emphasised but there is a mention of it. The whole objective of the resolution should have been on taking back the Marathi-speaking areas. This is because it is only after we, living in the disputed areas, raised our voice, Maharashtra state came into being. Therefore, Maharashtra’s stand should be in taking back what is its own. However, we welcome the united front put up by the Maharashtra Assembly. This is how they should be all the time. This will force Karnataka to behave properly with Marathi-speaking people in border areas,” he said.