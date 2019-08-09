Booked for rioting, Bengal BJP leader arrested in Pune

BJP leader and party’s candidate in the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, Bhola Samui, was arrested from Pune airport on Tuesday night in connection with an attempt to murder case that was filed in Amta in Howrah district in May this year. According to sources in the West Bengal Police, Samui had fled to Maharashtra after he was booked for rioting following the violence that erupted after a political rally in Amta on May 1 this year.

Samui, who was the BJP candidate from Udaynarayanpur during the 2016 Assembly election, was booked under IPC section 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 447 (criminal trespass), 323 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 307 (attempt to murder), 436 (mischief by

fire or explosive substance), 379 (theft) and under Explosive Substance Act and Arms Act.

A press release issued by Pune City Police’s Crime Branch stated that after they received information from West Bengal Police about Samui’s presence in the city, a team led by Sub-Inspector Nilesh Kumar Mahadik arrested him from Pune airport around 10.30 pm on August 6. He was then handed over to the West Bengal Police for further action.

The primary investigation by Pune police found that Samui had recently visited the temple town of Trimbakeshwar in Nashik district, and from there he reached Pune and was planning to fly to Kolkata before he was arrested. “Bhola Samui has been arrested from Pune. He will be brought to Howrah on transit remand,” said senior West Bengal Police officer.