Saturday, October 30, 2021
Maharashtra: Book on Wada culture released

Charudatta Ghatge, administrator of a FB Group with as many as 64,000 members, took the task of compiling and publishing write-ups of various members on the gradually waning Chawl culture of Pune.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
October 31, 2021 3:30:55 am
Athawanitil Wada, Wada, Ajit Pawar, Ajit, Pawar, Pune, Pune news, India newsDeputy CM Ajit Pawar during a press meet after Covid review meeting at Council Hall on Friday. Express photo by Ashish Kale. 16/07/2021 Pune. *** Local Caption *** Deputy CM Ajit Pawar during a press meet after Covid review meeting at Council Hall on Friday. Express photo by Ashish Kale. 16/07/2021 Pune.

A compilation titled Athawanitil Wada was released by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in the city recently.

Charudatta Ghatge, administrator of  Athavanitil Pune, a Facebook Group with as many as 64,000 members, took up the task of compiling and publishing write-ups of various members on the gradually waning Wada or Chawl culture of Pune.

“This well-compiled documentation of the traditional way of life of the then residents of now demolished Wada or Chawl will be passed on to newer generations as something to cherish,” said Prakash Tambe, one of the members.

