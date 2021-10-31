Maharashtra: Book on Wada culture released

October 31, 2021 3:30:55 am
A compilation titled Athawanitil Wada was released by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in the city recently.
Charudatta Ghatge, administrator of Athavanitil Pune, a Facebook Group with as many as 64,000 members, took up the task of compiling and publishing write-ups of various members on the gradually waning Wada or Chawl culture of Pune.
“This well-compiled documentation of the traditional way of life of the then residents of now demolished Wada or Chawl will be passed on to newer generations as something to cherish,” said Prakash Tambe, one of the members.
