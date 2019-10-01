Book lovers around Pune visit annual book fair

The Pune Book Fair, considered one of western India’s largest, commenced at Creaticity Mall in Yerawada on Saturday. The exhibition displayed 20 book stalls by well-known publishers from all over India in various languages. With over 5,000 books on display, book lovers from all over the city visited the fair.

The government of India’s publication division presented books that provided information on Indian history, politics, art and culture at a discount rate, which went up to 10 to 90 per cent. “Every individual should make the most of this opportunity and get their hands on these books, which…promise authentic information,” Umesh Ujagare, assistant director at the publication division said.

The Census office, headquartered in New Delhi, displayed its publications on India’s census records with the aim of spreading awareness and information to the general public.

“The census takes place every 10 years and it is important for citizens of the country to know what it is, how it works and what information can be found from it. (This information) is taken on factors such as the literacy rate, religion, migration, as well as characteristics like age, fertility, marital status and so on,” said Prasad Prabhulkar, directorate census’ data entry operator. “The next census will be taken with the help of a mobile app,” he added.

Vigyan Prasar Department of Science and Technology set up their stall to showcase books, CDs and DVDs related to science in Hindi and English. Their monthly bilingual magazine, ‘Dream 2047’, also features articles on Chandrayaan 2.

Mountain Walker is a travel company focused on travelling in Himalayan states. The service department organises road trips, treks, expeditions, while the media department publishes books, posters, postcards and stock footage photography, which were displayed at the fair.

Kharidobecho, an online platform for second-hand books, is a startup by young entrepreneurs, which had on display second-hand books at the exhibition. “We buy old books and sell them,” one of the exhibitors said. “We also represent young authors who are just starting and provide them with a platform to promote their work.”

The exhibition also saw publications on religion and spirituality. Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at, an Islamic revival or messianic movement, offered free pamphlets and books on religion. “We have organised a programme called ‘Ask about Islam’ where people can…clear misconceptions about things like triple talaq, jihad, hijab and so on,” said Haleem Khan, missionary, Ahmadiyya Muslim Community. “It is a friendly and authentic platform to spread awareness to different communities, as well as the message of peace.” Brahmrishi Shree Kumar Swamiji’s book stall offered his publications on mantras and spirituality in Hindi, English and Punjabi. His Urdu book, Maykhaana, talks about the oneness of humanity. The exhibition is open to all until Wednesday, from 11 am to 8 pm.