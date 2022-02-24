‘Book former NSE head under anti-superstition law’: Dabholkar’s MANS to cops, CBI

The Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (MANS), founded by slain anti-superstition activist Narendra Dabholkar, has submitted an application to the CBI and the Mumbai Police demanding that Former National Stock Exchange chairman Chitra Ramakrishna and her colleague Anand Subramaniam be booked under the anti-superstition legislation of Maharashtra.

A press statement issued by Dr Hamid Dabholkar and Milind Deshmukh of the MANS stated, “It is a serious embarrassment for the country that a person at the helm of a financially important institution like National Stock Exchange allegedly took the advice of a self-proclaimed Baba in its day-to-day work. MANS has brought it to the notice of CBI and Police commissioner Mumbai that according to Anti-Black Magic Act of Maharashtra, it is an offence to claim having divine powers and deceive people on the basis of it.”

The anti-superstition legislation is called Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013.

The MANS press release read, “The report of SEBI in inquiry of colocation scam, it has been admitted by Chitra Ramakrishna that she used to take advice from a self-proclaimed Yogi about day to day operations of her office. It also had details about the claims of Chitra Ramakrishna about the special powers possessed by this self-proclaimed Yogi who can exist without a mortal body. This statement is a clear violation of Anti-Black Magic legislation of Maharashtra. In its letter, the MANS has brought above mentioned finding to notice of o CBI and Mumbai police commissioner. It has also demanded a prompt action and arrest of the people for this fraudulent behaviour under disguise of spirituality and religion.”

The press statement concluded, “The scam is a clear indication of the superstitious behaviour prevalent on highly educated people holding public office. As per Indian constitution though every citizen has a right to choose his religion and what they believe but at the same time it does not allow a person holding public office to take its day to day official decisions based on their belief system. Current case is a clear incidence of a person holding important public office working under the influence of superstitious beliefs and hence doing harm to the greater public good, hence MANS has decided to take up this issue. MANS will launch an awareness campaign on the superstitions of the well-educated in the near future.”