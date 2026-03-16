Now book feeder autos from Pune Metro’s SNDT-Nal Stop station; Rs 20-30 rides to Warje and Karvenagar

Maha Metro MD Shravan Hardikar, Mayor Manjusha Nagpure, and Minister Chandrakant Patil at the launch of the feeder autorickshaw service at the SNDT-Nal Stop metro station in Pune on March 14. (Photo by special arrangement)

Commuters alighting at the SNDT-Nal Stop station on the Pune Metro’s Aqua Line can now book feeder autorickshaw rides to nearby destinations, following the launch of the service by Maha Metro and the union Baghtoy Rickshawala Sangathana on March 14.

In the first phase, four routes have been identified, covering Warje, DP Road, Rajaram Bridge, and parts of Karvenagar, including Cummins College. Fares are fixed at Rs 20-30 per seat, depending on the distance, with the higher fare applicable for longer stretches such as Warje Jakat Naka, Ambedkar Chowk, and Warje Bridge.

Commuters can book a ride by scanning a QR code at the metro station, which directs them to a route selection page on a website. After choosing their stop, a ride code is generated, which the passenger shares with the auto driver at the dedicated halt set up on the station premises.