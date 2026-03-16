Now book feeder autos from Pune Metro’s SNDT-Nal Stop station; Rs 20-30 rides to Warje and Karvenagar

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Commuters alighting at the SNDT-Nal Stop station on the Pune Metro’s Aqua Line can now book feeder autorickshaw rides to nearby destinations, following the launch of the service by Maha Metro and the union Baghtoy Rickshawala Sangathana on March 14.
In the first phase, four routes have been identified, covering Warje, DP Road, Rajaram Bridge, and parts of Karvenagar, including Cummins College. Fares are fixed at Rs 20-30 per seat, depending on the distance, with the higher fare applicable for longer stretches such as Warje Jakat Naka, Ambedkar Chowk, and Warje Bridge.
Commuters can book a ride by scanning a QR code at the metro station, which directs them to a route selection page on a website. After choosing their stop, a ride code is generated, which the passenger shares with the auto driver at the dedicated halt set up on the station premises.
Keshav Kshirsagar, president of the Baghtoy Rickshawala Sangathana, said the union was also planning to set up dedicated pickup points at key locations so that passengers could use the feeder service to reach the metro station. “After assessing the response, we will identify stops closer to residential areas,” he said.
Minister for Higher and Technical Education Chandrakant Patil, who inaugurated the service, drew a parallel between the feeder rides and the Rickshamitra prepaid auto service launched at the Pune railway station a few months ago, which he said had received a good response. He asked authorities to extend the feeder service to other metro stations in the city and added that the Government also planned to introduce electric buses in Pune as part of its push to strengthen public transport.
Pune Mayor Manjusha Nagpure echoed the call for expansion, specifically urging that feeder services be made available to commuters on the Sinhagad Road corridor.
Maha Metro Managing Director Shravan Hardikar said the initiative would address a structural gap in last-mile connectivity. “The metro cannot reach every narrow lane. Autorickshaws are the best option to bridge that gap—to take passengers from their homes to the nearest metro station,” he said, adding that competition between private and public transport within the city was ultimately counterproductive given Pune’s expansion.
Also present at the inauguration were Anil Kokate, Director (Strategic Planning) at Pune Metro, and others.