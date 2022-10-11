Book chronicles woman’s journey from war widow to Army officer

A new book inspired by the life of an Army widow was launched recently in the city. Written by print, TV journalist and documentary filmmaker Minnie Vaid, Fateh was launched by author Manjiri Prabhu on October 7, at Crossword Bookstore, Aundh, Pune.

At the event, the two authors discussed fiction and non-fiction writing; the demands of marketing one’s own books; the need for publishers to step in and promote good authors; and the passion writers have for their craft.

Fateh is the story of a young woman from a small town in Haryana who overcomes abusive treatment from her patriarchal in-laws after her husband’s untimely martyrdom. She fights all odds, becomes an Army officer, and single-handedly raises her daughter to be as brave as her.

The story profiles 15 years of a woman’s resilience and courage; an inner and outer journey of transformation—from rigid stoicism to joyous emotional freedom. Though this book is fictional, it is inspired by a true-life story, making it a “narrative fiction”.

Speaking at the launch about how she first thought of writing Fateh, Minnie said, “Three years ago, I was talking about my book on Isro’s women scientists (Those magnificent women and their flying machines, Isro’s Mission to Mars) at the Khushwant Singh LitFest in Kasauli. After my talk, I met General Anil Chaudhary who told me there were multiple inspirational stories about women in the Army and asked if I would like to write about them…”