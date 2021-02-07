Pune: Book by SPPU prof looks at problems faced by farmers

Farmers block a road at Singhu border during their 'chakka jam' protest as part of the ongoing agitation over new farm laws, near New Delhi, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. (PT Photo)

Chirebandi Krushi Bajar ani Durbal Shetkari, a book by Vilas Adhav, professor and head of the Economics Department at Savitribai Phule Pune University, asserts that the farmer, who is already in a weak position, seems to be further precariously positioned on the social scale. The book has been published by Sugava Prakashan in the backdrop of the new farm laws.

“I have conducted my research on the topic of problems of farmers and the agricultural sector for the last 25 years. I have interviewed over 160 farmers in 36 villages, particularly in the district of Satara. The farmers were engaged in arable and horticulture farming from the Phaltan and Dahiwadi (Man) talukas. It was to get a complete understanding of the discrepancies that take place through the field survey and report,” said Adhav about his 22nd book.

Adhav said he has tried to have discussions about market participation of farmers from weaker sections, their transactions, the crops they cultivate and areas of land held, in his book.

He said ‘need’ is the biggest weakness for farmers, an aspect which is taken advantage of by organised traders, brokers and middlemen in the market.

