Bonding over poetry, painting & more at Qmeet, a safe meeting space

Two years since its inception, Yutak has been spreading its wings across cities in Maharashtra, with the Covid-induced restrictions being one of the reasons to halt the Qmeets in between, said officials on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Ukarande conducted Qmeets at Savitribai Phule Pune University's verdant campus and Sambhaji Udyan.

Nashik and Satara have recently started holding Qmeets — an initiative by community-based organisation Yutak, founded by Anil Ukarande — to provide a safe meeting space to all. The Qmeet in Satara was held on Sunday, and in Nashik in the recent past. Participants recite poems, sing, paint diyas, and showcase other such skills at the Qmeets.

Bindumadhav Khire, director of Bindu Queer Rights Foundation (BQRF), had felt a need for the safe meeting space for the community following the abrogation of Article 377. Khire had told The Indian Express that such a space was much-required. Back then, Khire had started Queer Katta, with a “no agenda” motto. “We used to meet at Sambhaji Udyan off JM Road, and discuss different things. Such spaces allow exchange of ideas, and the meetings are held in open spaces to make the participants safe and comfortable,” Khire had said, adding that they have received a good response so far.

Participation in Qmeets have only been increasing over the last two years, said Ukarande, adding that around 100 people took part in the last meeting. “We decided to go to Nashik and Satara after getting a positive response, and witnessing a rising demand for such meetings from cities across Maharashtra,” Ukarande said.

