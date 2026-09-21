Fresh PIL seeks third-party monitoring of decibel levels during festivals

A fresh public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Bombay High Court seeking stricter implementation of noise pollution norms in Pune, particularly during festivals and public events involving loudspeakers and high-decibel DJ systems.

The PIL was mentioned for urgent hearing before a bench of Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna on Friday. Advocate Anil Sakhare, appearing in the matter, told the court that the petition sought the “effective, meaningful and time-bound implementation and enforcement” of an earlier High Court judgment on noise pollution. The court has scheduled the matter for hearing on October 5.

Speaking to The Indian Express on Monday, Sakhare said, “The provisions of the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules and directions issued by the High Court in the past were not being adequately followed on the ground. People who raise complaints about violations face physical violence, and the police should take action on their own when such violations come to their notice.”