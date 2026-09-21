Fresh PIL seeks third-party monitoring of decibel levels during festivals

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A fresh public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Bombay High Court seeking stricter implementation of noise pollution norms in Pune, particularly during festivals and public events involving loudspeakers and high-decibel DJ systems.
The PIL was mentioned for urgent hearing before a bench of Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna on Friday. Advocate Anil Sakhare, appearing in the matter, told the court that the petition sought the “effective, meaningful and time-bound implementation and enforcement” of an earlier High Court judgment on noise pollution. The court has scheduled the matter for hearing on October 5.
Speaking to The Indian Express on Monday, Sakhare said, “The provisions of the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules and directions issued by the High Court in the past were not being adequately followed on the ground. People who raise complaints about violations face physical violence, and the police should take action on their own when such violations come to their notice.”
“We demand that the High Court should appoint a third-party committee to monitor noise pollution and ensure that safe decibel levels are maintained,” Sakhare said. He added that the PIL was not restricted to the ongoing Ganpati festival but covered all festivals and public events where noise limits are allegedly breached.
The petition contends that authorities have failed to effectively monitor ambient noise levels and ensure the use of calibrated sound-level meters, despite earlier court directions. It seeks the appointment of a third-party agency to independently monitor noise violations and appropriate criminal or civil action against those found violating the prescribed norms.
The PIL also cites the recent assault of an activist in Pune after he objected to the use of high-decibel DJ systems ahead of Ganeshotsav. The petitioner cited the incident while seeking an urgent hearing, arguing that continued disputes over loudspeakers and noise levels could lead to law-and-order situations.
The petition refers to the Bombay High Court’s August 16, 2016 judgment in a PIL filed by Mahesh Bedekar and other connected matters. In that judgment, the court had issued directions to the state on the prevention, control, monitoring and abatement of noise pollution.