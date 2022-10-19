scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022

Bombay HC issues notice to govt bodies over PIL on water scarcity

Petitioners alleged that all the dams and reservoirs in Pune district are 100 per cent full still water does not reach the residents through the water pipelines and taps of PMC and PCMC.

FILE-Women from indigenous community of Navi Mumbai and Raigad take part in a protest rally against Water Shortage and Spoiled water being supplied to parts of Navi Mumbai and Raigad District at Konkan Commissioner Office at Konkan Bhavan CBD Belapur on Tuesday, 11/10/2022 (Express photo by Narendra vaskar)

The Bombay High Court has issued a notice to nine government organisations, including the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), to respond by November 29 over a petition filed by residents associations pertaining to water scarcity.

The PIL regarding water problems faced by residents of urban areas of Pune district was heard by the division bench headed of Justice S V Gangapurwala and Justice R N Laddha on October 17.

The bench took cognizance of the water problems faced by the residents of urban areas of Pune district and issued notice to the respondents, mainly the PMC, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), PMRDA and Pune zilla parishad, among others. The respondents have been directed to file their statement by November 29.

On behalf of the petitioners, lawyer Satya Muley brought to the notice of the court that all the dams and reservoirs in Pune district are full of water at 100 per cent capacity but the water does not reach the residents through the water pipelines and taps of PMC and PCMC. It was pointed out that private water tankers manage to supply water, and in Baner and Balewadi, unchecked water received through private tankers has resulted in health issues among residents.

According to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, 135 litres per capita per day (LPCD) has been suggested as the benchmark for urban water supply. The situation is so bad that in several areas of Pune, residents are not getting even 20 litres of water supply per head per day, Muley said.

The petitioners are Wagholi Housing Societies Association, Pune District Co-operative Housing Societies and Apartments Federation, Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat, Pimpri-Chinchwad Co-operative Housing Welfare Societies Federation Ltd, Baner-Pashan Link Road Welfare Trust, Balewadi Residency Co-operative Housing Welfare Federation Ltd, Dear Society Welfare Association, Bavdhan Citizens Forum, Hinjawadi Employees and Residents Trust, Aundh Vikas Mandal and Association of Nagar Road Citizens Forum.

Muley said, “Baner-Balewadi, Wagholi, Hinjawadi, Bavdhan, Pashan, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Wakad and many regions of Pune district are facing severe water crunch and the urban areas are now under the strong grip of private water tanker mafia.”

“As per estimates, the housing societies in Pune district are spending more than Rs 300 to 400 crore per month to purchase water for daily needs from private operators. Does this figure provide the reason behind the artificial water scarcity in Pune district?” he said.

First published on: 19-10-2022 at 10:33:03 pm
