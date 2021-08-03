Bombay HC asks state govt to submit affidavit on how hospitals are following fire safety norms

A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni on Monday issued this directive while hearing applications on Covid (file photo)

The Bombay High Court has directed the state government to submit an affidavit laying out how all the directions issued by the courts to prevent fires from breaking out at hospitals are being complied with.

Hearing a bunch of applications on Covid-19, a bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni on Monday stated that the state government should file an affidavit in a month detailing how the directions to prevent fire from breaking out at hospitals treating Covid patients, as issued by the Supreme Court and the Bombay High Court, are being followed.

It is mandatory for all the hospitals to have to obtain a no-objection certificate from the municipal commissioner or Directorate of Fire Services once in every six months as per the amendments incorporated in the Maharashtra Nursing Homes Registration Rules, 1973 on the directions of the high court.

Representing petitioner Nilesh Navalakha, lawyer Rajesh Inamdar submitted that except for compliance with the directions about fire audit, the other directions of the court appear to have been complied with by the state government.

Drawing attention to an SC order dated December 18, 2020, Inamdar said that all states or union territories were required to appoint nodal officers for each and every hospital treating Covid patients and such nodal officers were under an obligation to have fire audits conducted once every month.

Meanwhile, the state government said that a notification to amend the Maharashtra Nursing Homes Registration Rules, 1973 has been issued and it prescribes minimum standards for registration of nursing homes, These mandates that all construction should confirm to electrical audit and fire safety norms, including requisite fire safety equipment. Without a fire safety NOC, the competent authority under the Act does not issue or renew registration certificates.

It furthers said that 517 out of the total 523 government establishments have carried out fire audits and appropriate directions have been issued by the state government to the competent authority for following strict compliance with all the requirements for issuance of fire safety NOC and its renewal.