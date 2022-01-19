Virtual book launch of ‘Decoding Child Sexual Abuse’

Symbiosis Law School is organizing a virtual book release and discussion on ‘Decoding Child Sexual Abuse – A Socio-Legal Analysis of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012’, authored by former Bombay High Court judge Dr Justice Shalini Phansalkar Joshi. The book will be published by Oak Bridge Publishing Pvt. Ltd on January 22.

The book aims to cover the different aspects that constitute child sexual abuse and its pervasiveness in Indian society. Also, it analyses the legal framework and the social context against which the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 operates. It provides a holistic view of the subject and will act as a reference to develop the best practices relating to substantive and procedural laws.

It will help the legal fraternity, including the judges, practitioners, academicians, legal researchers, police officers and social activists, NGOs to understand and deliberate on the various dimensions of the subject. The book will be released in the presence of Supreme Court judge Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka. The event will be presided over by Dr S.B. Mujumdar, Hon’ble Chancellor, SIU, Founder and President, Symbiosis.