Bombay HC issues notices to state, EC on plea seeking stay on multi-member ward system

THE Bombay High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the state Election Commission and the Maharashtra government, asking them to file their replies to a writ petition seeking a stay on the multi-member ward system which will be followed in the February 2022 civic elections in the state.

The writ petition opposing the three-member ward system was filed by former PCMC corporator Maruti Bhapkar and Tanmay Kanitkar of Parivartan, an NGO, on Monday. The notices were issued by a bench comprising Justices A A Sayeed and S J Dighe on Tuesday. The writ petition was filed through advocate Asim Sarode. The EC and the government have been asked to file their responses in two weeks.

Besides seeking a stay on the multi-member ward system, the petitioners demanded that rules regarding holding ‘area sabhas’ should be formulated according to 74th Constitutional Amendment Act. “Till then,

the court should stay the implementation of the multi-member ward system,” stated the plea.

The petitioners pointed out, “The provision of holding ‘area sabhas’ in Model Nagar Raj Act has been adopted by the state government of Maharashtra and therefore we consider it as an important step towards participation of citizens in governance at the lowest level, but the multiple- member ward system frustrates the idea of 74th Constitutional Amendment Act as well as the idea of conducing ‘area sabhas’ according to Model Nagar Raj Act.”