scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

Bombay HC disposes petition challenging ‘discrimination’ during Ganesh immersion in Pune

In response to an RTI application, the city police communicated that they have no information available regarding the existence of any rule or law that allows the honoured and reputed Ganesh mandals to use Laxmi Road for procession

Sanjay Balgude of Khadakmal Ali Mandal had said it was wrong that select Ganesh mandals take around 10 hours for immersions and thereafter, authorities force around 150 small Ganesh mandals to complete their processions in a few hours(Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Disposing off a writ petition seeking directions to the administration to allow smaller Ganesh mandals of Pune to take out processions before the “honoured” ones, the Bombay High court Tuesday said the police would carry out their responsibility efficiently and it is wrong to presume that the Ganesh immersion procession will take 24 to 28 hours.

Shailesh Badhai, the president of the Badhai Samaj Trust in Pune’s Raviwar Peth, had filed a petition before the court to set a time limit within which the five “honoured” Ganesh mandals should complete their procession on Anant Chaturdashi, the final day of the festival. Alternatively, he had said, the court should pass an order that the honoured mandals should allow other mandals to conduct their immersion processes before their processions on a first-come, first-serve basis to avoid unnecessary delays.

“Do many small Ganesh mandals also say that the police have refused them permission to hold immersion procession on Laxmi Road? Then why there was no public interest litigation? Why only one Ganesh mandal approached the court?” the court questioned.

Other Reads |Highest noise levels during immersion recorded at Babulnath, Bandra: NGO

Lawyer Asim Sarode, who filed the application on behalf of the petitioner, said, “The court also stated that it was wrong to presume that the Ganesh immersion procession will go on for 24 to 28 hours. The police will carry out their responsibility efficiently.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Across aisles, UP MLAs reach out to each other – as doctors, engineers, M...Premium
Across aisles, UP MLAs reach out to each other – as doctors, engineers, M...
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJPPremium
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJP
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...Premium
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...
As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson’s ghostPremium
As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson’s ghost

On the court disposing of the petition, Sarode said that many small Ganesh mandals would now seek permission of the police to allow them to carry out processions before the honoured Ganesh mandals. “Tradition does not mean a hall pass to do injustice. This is the beginning to raise voice against a wrong tradition. We will once again file a petition before the court with more proof even if the police take action.”

The Pune Badhai Samaj Trust was established in 1893 by Lokmanya Tilak and is celebrating 130 years of existence. Badhai has also filed an application with the Pune City Police requesting them to allow the start of their Ganesh mandal immersion procession from Tilak Statue in Mandai to Laxmi Road but the police did not take any decision on it and reportedly orally denied permission. The petitioner also alleged that the Pune City Police are granting permissions to processions under pressure but there is a lot of discrimination.

Read |40% of Mumbai’s Ganesh idols immersed in artificial ponds on Day 5 of festival

Badhai had requested the court to make a rule regarding non-discrimination not for just this year but for all the following years too. He had said that there is an unwritten rule that the traditionally honoured five Ganesh Mandals immerse idols first and they do not allow smaller mandals to use Laxmi Road till then. Despite being ready for immersion procession early in the day, smaller mandals have to wait till later – sometimes, till next morning – as the traditional Ganesh mandals start their procession at 10 am and carry on till late evening to cover a less than 3 km distance, he had pointed out.

Advertisement

In response to an RTI application, the city police communicated that they have no information available regarding the existence of any rule or law that allows the honoured and reputed Ganesh mandals to use Laxmi Road for procession.

Read |Eye on BMC elections: BJP outreach on Ganesh festival to cover all BMC wards

Any tradition which discriminates between one another is liable to be struck down and discarded permanently, the petition had said.

More from Pune

Sanjay Balgude of Khadakmal Ali Mandal had said it was wrong that select Ganesh mandals take around 10 hours for immersions and thereafter, authorities force around 150 small Ganesh mandals to complete their processions in a few hours. “This is injustice. Smaller Ganesh mandals suffer due to the situation during the immersion procession,” he said. Balgude had filed an RTI with the Pune city police on Ganesh immersion processions.

First published on: 06-09-2022 at 08:03:44 pm
Next Story

Why you should eat food while sitting cross-legged on the floor

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Explained: Indian Army's Lahore sector offensive in the 1965 war with Pakistan

Explained: Indian Army's Lahore sector offensive in the 1965 war with Pakistan

Bharat Biotech's nasal vaccine gets DCGI nod, how will it help combat Covid?

Bharat Biotech's nasal vaccine gets DCGI nod, how will it help combat Covid?

Why Amit Shah's Mumbai visit is significant for BJP

Why Amit Shah's Mumbai visit is significant for BJP

Premium
How to deal with mental health challenges in the uniformed forces
An IPS officer writes

How to deal with mental health challenges in the uniformed forces

NMC allows Ukraine returnees to relocate to universities across India

NMC allows Ukraine returnees to relocate to universities across India

Can resolve all problems with Modi at helm in India, says Bangladesh PM Hasina

Can resolve all problems with Modi at helm in India, says Bangladesh PM Hasina

Truss appointed as Britain's PM, Johnson bows out

Truss appointed as Britain's PM, Johnson bows out

Raina retires from IPL, ready to go free agent to play in T20 leagues around the world

Raina retires from IPL, ready to go free agent to play in T20 leagues around the world

'Why are students choosing Computer Science, IT over other engineering branches?': Ex-IIT Delhi director

'Why are students choosing Computer Science, IT over other engineering branches?': Ex-IIT Delhi director

'My Dear Comrade' Vijayan to Kejriwal goodwill: Stalin, the 'affable CM'

'My Dear Comrade' Vijayan to Kejriwal goodwill: Stalin, the 'affable CM'

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 06: Latest News
Advertisement