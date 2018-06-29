BoM officials seek bail: Cops say up to the court, but special public prosecutor opposes plea

The special public prosecutor said the BoM officials had been arrested on the basis of evidence about an “illegal” Rs 100-crore loan to the company. The special public prosecutor said the BoM officials had been arrested on the basis of evidence about an “illegal” Rs 100-crore loan to the company.

The Pune City Police told a special court in Pune on Thursday that adequate investigations have been conducted and essential documents recovered from two senior Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) officials, as well as its former CEO and MD Sushil Muhnot, and the court could take an appropriate decision on their bail application.

Muhnot, BoM Executive Director Rajendra Kumar Gupta and Zonal Manager Nityanand Sadashiv Deshpande, along with bank CEO and MD Ravindra Prabhakar Marathe, were arrested last week over an “illegal” loan to a company of the Pune-based DSK Group, which is facing charges of cheating thousands of investors. Marathe was granted bail on Wednesday.

However, Special Public Prosecutor Pravin Chavan told the court that “in his personal opinion”, bail should not be granted to the accused BoM officials. Chavan said his opposition should not be taken on record.

The special public prosecutor said the BoM officials had been arrested on the basis of evidence about an “illegal” Rs 100-crore loan to the company. The prosecutor pointed out that the court had earlier rejected the bail applications of three persons, including DSK Group chief and key accused Deepak Sakharam Kulkarni or DSK, his wife Hemanti and Vinaykumar Badgandi, who worked in the firm’s finance department.

Defence lawyer Harshad Nimbalkar, however, argued that Gupta was a senior officer and was going to be called for an interview for the position of the bank MD.

“Gupta’s wife is blind, so he has family responsibilities. Also, police have conducted searches at his residence, but found no evidence. Deshpande is an officer in Ahmedabad and was the zonal manager in Pune at the time of sanctioning of the loan to DSKDL. Muhnot was CEO and MD when DSKDL was given a Rs 50-crore loan, but the loan amount was sanctioned after three other nationalised banks had also sanctioned loans to the company. They should also be granted bail like Ravindra Marathe,” said Nimbalkar.

Later, while speaking to The Indian Express over phone, Chavan said, “Even police have not given their consent for bail. Police have submitted that documents have been seized from the accused.”

On June 20, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Pune City Police had arrested Marathe, Muhnot, Gupta and Deshpande, as well as two officials of D S Kulkarni Developers Limited (DSKDL) — chartered accountant Sunil Madhukar Ghatpande and chief engineer and vice-president Rajiv Dullabh Das Nevaskar.

Police have alleged that the accused BoM officials did not follow the rules or Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) guidelines while granting a loan to the Dream City project of DSKDL in Fursungi.

All the accused were booked under sections 406, 420, 409, 120 (b) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, as well as sections of the MPID Act and the Prize Chit and Money Circulation Banning Act. They were all remanded to police custody till June 27.

While Marathe was granted bail on Wednesday, the other five accused in the case were produced before Special Judge R N Sardesai on Thursday.

The court is likely to rule on the bail applications filed by Muhnot, Deshpande and Gupta on Friday. Speaking to mediapersons later, defence lawyer Nimbalkar pointed out the contradictions in the submission made by police and the prosecution lawyer before the court.

Meanwhile, police also submitted a 41-page report against DSKDL employees Ghatpande and Nevaskar, while the prosecution lawyer opposed the bail application filed by the duo. Defence lawyers S K Jain and Rohan Nahar said they would argue for bail on Friday after studying the police report.

